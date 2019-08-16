Salient Capital Advisors Increased Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) as Share Price Rose; Equinix Reit (EQIX) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Raised Its Holding by $3.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $550.39. About 356,113 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 490,468 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88 million, up from 467,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 196,964 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medical Properties Cheers Investors With 4% Hike in Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Physicians Realty Trust a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Edgewood Lc has invested 5.71% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stockbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 2.05% or 123,022 shares. Axa accumulated 67,406 shares. 51 are held by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,470 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 12,596 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company invested in 717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 61,100 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Piedmont Inv Incorporated reported 7,346 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Real Estate Management Ltd invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 21,797 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Century holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.05 million shares. The California-based Capital Guardian Tru Co has invested 0.72% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 11,038 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 2.57M shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 77,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,678 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 54,619 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Alps Advisors Inc has 47,591 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Stephens Ar holds 5,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,404 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has invested 0.46% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). First Republic Inv Management Incorporated invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Hilton Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 30 shares. James Investment Research Inc owns 3,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 531,907 shares stake. Salient Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 490,468 shares in its portfolio.