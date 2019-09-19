Salient Capital Advisors Increased Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position By $59.24 Million; Yum Brands (YUM) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 287 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 306 sold and decreased holdings in Yum Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 220.21 million shares, up from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Yum Brands Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 264 Increased: 205 New Position: 82.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 7.89% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. for 232,311 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp owns 4.53 million shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 5% invested in the company for 15.71 million shares. The California-based American Money Management Llc has invested 2.2% in the stock. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,972 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Yum Brands adds two executives to c-suite – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.06M for 30.19 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 27.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 364,746 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

