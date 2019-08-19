Salient Capital Advisors Increased Its Targa Res (TRGP) Holding by $9.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Capital Returns Management Boosted Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holding by $590,150

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 225,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.42 million, up from 4.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.62M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares to 12.73M shares, valued at $370.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.84 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.36M shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 11,963 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 19,750 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Invesco Ltd holds 249,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 116,527 shares. Clal Insur Enter Limited holds 7,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 51,973 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Heronetta Management Limited Partnership stated it has 37,308 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 273,821 shares. First Corporation In has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Monetary Group holds 0.06% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Williams Jones Assoc Lc reported 26,848 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Verition Fund Limited accumulated 21,153 shares. Putnam Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 508,133 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Northpointe Ltd Liability Com invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Synovus Fincl accumulated 10,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl invested in 0.01% or 215,913 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 40,170 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Wright Inc has invested 0.54% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 367,097 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Welch And Forbes Ltd owns 6,000 shares. Jane Street Ltd accumulated 7,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 71,006 shares to 156,391 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,743 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).