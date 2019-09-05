Salient Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Gaslog LTD (GLOG); Luxor Capital Group LP Stake in Ally Finl (ALLY) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 159.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 94,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 153,404 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 59,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 323,116 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 2.48M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 3.02M shares to 4.91M shares, valued at $100.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 439,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,766 shares, and cut its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc (Put) by 2.92 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $74.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

