Salient Capital Advisors Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 32.86 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921.41 million, down from 35.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 3.05M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 412,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 625,907 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.97 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 691,434 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $222.02M for 7.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 51,149 shares to 64,483 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.82 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.