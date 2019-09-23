Salient Capital Advisors Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lowered by $9.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Algert Global Has Raised Cerner (CERN) Stake by $1.47 Million; Stock Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.27M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 185.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 20,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 30,909 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 83.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 435,604 shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $189.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 525,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Midstream Partners L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 2,933 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Systematic Mgmt LP invested in 0.06% or 21,594 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,598 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 150,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability reported 2,168 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 400 shares. Sei Invs owns 196,005 shares. Anchorage Capital Grp Ltd Llc has 3.90M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Castleark Management Lc reported 118,690 shares stake. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1% or 17,274 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial invested in 43,420 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Country Trust State Bank holds 2,101 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 19,288 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 60,608 shares. Headinvest Lc reported 7,970 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,180 shares. 2.76 million were reported by Century. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 49,646 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,898 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Planning invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 492,392 shares. 31,792 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Roberts Glore & Company Inc Il invested in 10,699 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

