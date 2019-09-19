Salient Capital Advisors Has Upped Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake by $10.45 Million; As Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Market Value Rose, Columbia Asset Management Has Lowered by $762,000 Its Holding

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 56,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, down from 59,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $202.21. About 72,065 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 435,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 7.79 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.60 million, up from 7.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 2.19M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Plante Moran Ltd Company owns 3,220 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 9.78M shares or 5.89% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 3,538 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested in 2,000 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 5.98 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 47,700 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 0.44% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Segantii owns 0.16% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 75,000 shares. Bollard Grp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 411,881 shares. C V Starr And has invested 5.54% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 412,812 shares to 625,907 shares, valued at $27.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 2.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02M shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 143,025 are owned by Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 69,584 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 40,401 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company owns 32,755 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Brown Advisory reported 58,455 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 5,275 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 900 shares. 60,677 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 178,140 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 8,543 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 4.96% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. also bought $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 30.09 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,716 shares to 41,926 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).