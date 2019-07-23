Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake By $8.10 Million; Prospector Partners Raised By $666,000 Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding

Prospector Partners Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 18,000 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 176,000 shares with $6.54M value, up from 158,000 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 4.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video)

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 253,198 shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)’s stock declined 7.51%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.00M shares with $197.45 million value, down from 6.26 million last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $24.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 1.32 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,610 shares to 39,254 valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) stake by 13,400 shares and now owns 49,353 shares. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 184,280 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.81% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 249,804 are held by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Everett Harris & Ca, California-based fund reported 33,601 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 154,813 shares or 0.06% of the stock. General American Invsts Incorporated owns 313,800 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 311 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl Prns. Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 9,820 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Atria Limited Liability owns 34,518 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.12% or 1.45 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 41,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management reported 517,407 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Com has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. Another trade for 10,185 shares valued at $349,347 was made by Doerger Brian J. on Friday, February 1.

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $4600 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.69M for 13.05 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. MPLX LP had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3900 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $39 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Income Prns Lc holds 2.28 million shares. Peddock Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 234 shares. Cadence Management Lc reported 1.67% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 196,812 shares. Westwood Holding Group has invested 0.17% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.98% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 8,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 460,154 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Texas Yale stated it has 0.47% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.03% or 67,721 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 28,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co accumulated 63,918 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 6,521 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 18,951 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) stake by 112,394 shares to 215,899 valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 78,716 shares and now owns 2.75M shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.