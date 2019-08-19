Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) as Market Value Rose; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holding Boosted by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 156,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 151,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.36 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 69.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 460,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 198,704 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 659,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 669,906 shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MIC Provides Additional Update Following Solid Qtrly Results and Initiatives Outlined by New CEO Christopher Frost; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $501.6M, EST. $456.5M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $123.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 225,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corporation holds 50,965 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech invested in 0.02% or 38,639 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd owns 401,080 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 816,300 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 2,635 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 223,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 5,379 are held by Principal Fincl. Knott David M holds 2.89% or 175,900 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Management Lc Nj holds 48,200 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 125 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 0.69% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 82,092 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com owns 23,246 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 93,741 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares to 59,365 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,724 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).