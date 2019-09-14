Salient Capital Advisors Has Raised Position in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) as Stock Price Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered Its Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) as Stock Price Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 435,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 7.79M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.60M, up from 7.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2.93 million shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 622,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 278,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 2.44M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 14,345 shares to 95,542 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 366,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,803 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc owns 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 651,879 shares. Switzerland-based Starr Int has invested 1.82% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 10,050 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 484,549 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% or 500 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 12,652 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Lc reported 4.54% stake. Jrm Counsel Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11,740 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa owns 110,550 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 5.98M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 33,452 shares. Ballentine Prtn stated it has 0.14% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 129,797 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 482,340 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was made by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.40M for 7.00 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.