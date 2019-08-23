Salient Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) by $1.60 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose While Roundview Capital Has Cut by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 159.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 94,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 153,404 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 59,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 138,837 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 475,305 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $159.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ) by 459,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,305 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 14,299 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Com invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pointstate L P, New York-based fund reported 290,300 shares. 100.79 million are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.35M shares. Atlas Browninc reported 13,600 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.13% or 58,682 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,059 shares. Maltese Mngmt Lc accumulated 185,000 shares. 300,000 are held by Jbf. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 135,800 shares. 166,613 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com. Voya Investment Lc holds 8.45M shares. Blume holds 0.05% or 3,686 shares in its portfolio.