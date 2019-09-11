Salient Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position; Chevron Has 1.23 Sentiment

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 242.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 5.84M shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 8.24 million shares with $105.36 million value, up from 2.40M last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $3.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 1.53M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Chevron Corp (CVX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 717 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 701 reduced and sold their holdings in Chevron Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.19 billion shares, down from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chevron Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 91 to 114 for an increase of 23. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 653 Increased: 580 New Position: 137.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. holds 12.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation for 607,100 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc owns 1.26 million shares or 6.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 5.41% invested in the company for 117,194 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Investment Services Inc. has invested 5.08% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 598,102 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.47B for 15.96 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $221.30 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.63 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.66. About 3.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 1.57 million shares to 5.13M valued at $128.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) stake by 26,660 shares and now owns 92,444 shares. Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.33’s average target is 46.79% above currents $8.4 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 15. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral”.

