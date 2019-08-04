Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $49.26 Million; Selz Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) as Market Value Were Volatile

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 112,885 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 274,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 619,485 shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 12.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.42 million, down from 14.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60M shares traded or 60.78% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares to 153,404 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 225,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.29% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has 1,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 225,117 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited Co has 29,714 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 5.92M shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 58 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hartford has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 449,144 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 232,530 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 4.39 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.33% or 6.88 million shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 27,500 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “16% Yield From A Great Financial Crisis Tested Asset Class, By Oxford Lane – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. leveraged loan funds’ outflows continue – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxford Lane Preferred Stock Repurchase And Its Positive Implications For BDC Baby Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman stays bullish on leveraged loans vs. junk bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.