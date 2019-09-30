Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $19.33 Million as Valuation Declined; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake Held by Winfield Associates Inc

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 604,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 5.40M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.80M, down from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 1.28 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 1.00M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fairfield Bush & invested in 0.22% or 19,658 shares. 14,355 are owned by Bessemer Gru. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 6,373 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 6,198 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,564 shares. Green Square Ltd Co stated it has 15,127 shares. 2.00 million are owned by Citigroup. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 13,296 shares. 174,551 are held by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Whittier Trust reported 2,208 shares stake. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 254,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 61,846 shares. 554 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 51,149 shares to 64,483 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. 36,630 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $488,646 was made by Peiffer Garry L. on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.03M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

