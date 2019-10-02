Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $6.09 Million; Share Value Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holder Windsor Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $479,205

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 304,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.31 million, down from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 8.41M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 11.29M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.