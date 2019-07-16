Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Semgroup (SEMG) as Shares Declined; Comscore (SCOR) Valuation Declined While Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.00 Million Its Holding

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 50,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 594,222 shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23M, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 381,387 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares to 958,454 shares, valued at $66.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 743,827 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management holds 170,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 26,229 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.54% or 20,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 37,025 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 46,257 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 2,652 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 1,890 are held by Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.57M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 7,044 shares. Northern invested in 211,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 404,557 shares.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could comScore Stock Soar 25% in 12 Months? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Needham sees 28% upside in comScore – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s how comScore fared on its first day back on the Nasdaq – Washington Business Journal” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “These 2 Falling Knives Will Outperform – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of comScore, Inc. – SCOR – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “SemGroup (SEMG) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat – Zacks.com” on May 21, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “SemGroup, KKR to create $1.75 bln Canadian midstream platform – PE Hub” published on January 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemCAMSâ€™ Wapiti gas plant enters into a long-term montney gas processing agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SemGroup Corp (SEMG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 8,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 5.22 million shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 7.43M shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 45,776 shares. Salient Ltd reported 1.37M shares. Geode Ltd Com holds 0% or 790,490 shares in its portfolio. California-based Menta Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 64,503 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 119,576 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 4,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). American International Gp has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,200 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 225,744 shares to 5.16 million shares, valued at $214.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 112,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.