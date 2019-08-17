Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Position; Ensemble Capital Management Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Genesis Energy LP (GEL) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 271,750 shares as Genesis Energy LP (GEL)’s stock rose 4.15%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.93 million shares with $138.18 million value, down from 6.20M last quarter. Genesis Energy LP now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 300,617 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 15/03/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Discusses Recent Regulatory Policy Revision; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Genesis Adds Floor & Decor; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Debuts All-Electric Essentia Concept at New York Show; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Phase I Study of HY209 Gel in Healthy Male Volunteers for Atopic Dermatitis (Shaperon); 18/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Micro-injections of Transparent Hyaluronic Acid Gel (Restylane® Silk) for Rejuvenation of the Aging Cheek; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp)

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 1228.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 102,670 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 111,030 shares with $7.14M value, up from 8,360 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.72M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 34,130 shares to 43,803 valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 32,624 shares and now owns 109,887 shares. Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $243,670 activity. $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O. The insider SIMS RYAN S bought 3,000 shares worth $59,820.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 139,190 shares. Monetary stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 79,992 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 624,015 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.09% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Glenmede Na has 126,398 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 16,047 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 46,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Lp has 256,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 168,699 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 17,400 shares stake. Texas Cap Bankshares Tx accumulated 300,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 3,930 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors accumulated 275,166 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genesis Energy has $24 highest and $23 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 13.31% above currents $20.74 stock price. Genesis Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of GEL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Company: Waiting For A Better Entry Level – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 4.24% above currents $29.98 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo.