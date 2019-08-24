Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding by $1.07 Million; Legacy Private Trust Maintains Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 27,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 120,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 92,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 490,468 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88 million, up from 467,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 231,994 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q EPS $1.21; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares to 12.73M shares, valued at $370.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 475,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,920 shares to 4,810 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 13,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

