Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stake by $2.47 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Hourglass Capital Has Decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $417,952 as Market Value Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 108.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 112,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 215,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 2,858 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 173,345 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 184,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 120,317 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – GM CFO CHUCK STEVENS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS MAY CONSIDER MORE VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCIES FOR WORKERS AT GUNSAN FACTORY; LAYOFFS ARE LAST RESORT – UNION; 05/04/2018 – GM Workers Trash Korea CEO Office After Company Holds Back Bonus; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcvbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Calls on GM To Consider ShareWork Ohio Program for Lordstown Employees; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Com Va owns 282,349 shares. The New York-based Carret Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Shufro Rose And Com Llc reported 171,263 shares. Knott David M reported 5,000 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,630 shares. Rothschild Il has invested 0.12% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.06% or 6,816 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8.29M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Barry Investment Advsrs holds 0.06% or 5,466 shares. Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 150 are owned by Dubuque Bankshares And Com. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Greenhaven Assoc holds 13.4% or 20.33 million shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 5.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM’s Barra heads to the White House – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telenav up 14% on reiteration of guidance after GM announcement-stoked plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,140 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.79 million shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $63.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Record Earnings Again, 9% Yields, With No K-1, More Growth On The Way: GasLog Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Partners LP Closes New Loan Agreement, Refinancing 2019 Debt Maturity And Increasing Available Liquidity – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Closing of the GasLog Glasgow Acquisition from GasLog Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 9% Yield, 5 Straight Hikes, Record Earnings Again, No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 03, 2018.