Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Position; Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) stake by 159.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 94,227 shares as Gaslog Ltd (GLOG)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 153,404 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 59,177 last quarter. Gaslog Ltd now has $951.00 million valuation. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 280,811 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 9.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.67 million shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 15.72 million shares with $451.62M value, down from 17.39M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Enviva Partners Lp stake by 19,100 shares to 33,732 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) stake by 26,660 shares and now owns 92,444 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc accumulated 0.33% or 6.88 million shares. Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7.49M shares. First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brown Advisory accumulated 124,801 shares. Daiwa Securities accumulated 47,981 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 3,399 shares stake. Colony Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,412 shares. Piedmont, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,541 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.66% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 1,275 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 14,783 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 0.02% stake. Westwood Group Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 6,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.09% or 11.42M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) stake by 973,329 shares to 3.42 million valued at $160.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 50,900 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 29.73% above currents $23.28 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of WMB in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19.