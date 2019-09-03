Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in Transcanada (TRP) as Share Price Rose; James Investment Research Cut Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) Stake by $545,545

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 49,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 71,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 121,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 78,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.27 million shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,100 shares to 33,732 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 77,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,678 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on September, 4 before the open. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $21.17 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.08% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Citigroup reported 173,480 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 76,246 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 259,615 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 8.55M shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 455,414 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 0.34% or 145,219 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 936,585 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 74,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 64,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 557,120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Weiss Asset LP holds 0.01% or 11,882 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 58,550 shares.