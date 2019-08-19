Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake by $11.93 Million; Pool (POOL) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 51,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 206,685 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10M, down from 257,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 238,651 shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 852,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 4.46M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51M, up from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 708,990 shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.54 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 238,273 shares to 917,116 shares, valued at $33.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.79M shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $63.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ) by 459,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,305 shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.