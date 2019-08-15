Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased By $70.08 Million Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake; Ufp Technologies Has 1.22 Sentiment

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 242.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 5.84 million shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 8.24M shares with $105.36M value, up from 2.40M last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 917,361 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 33 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 27 reduced and sold their equity positions in Ufp Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ufp Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 2,786 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) has risen 35.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION

More notable recent UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UFP Technologies Announces Record Q2 Results Nasdaq:UFPT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UFP Technologies (UFPT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Milacron (MCRN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $308.86 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 19.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. for 720,344 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 331,648 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.96% invested in the company for 47,689 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 178,000 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) stake by 26,660 shares to 92,444 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enviva Partners Lp stake by 19,100 shares and now owns 33,732 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 67.33% above currents $7.53 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 15 to “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream Is Giving Mixed Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.