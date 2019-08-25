Salient Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Altfest L J & Company Has Trimmed by $780,912 Its Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 7.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.17M, down from 9.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.08M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 5,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8,122 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 13,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 101,990 shares to 113,090 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Invest owns 2.41M shares. Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 18,303 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 183,387 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 138,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 615,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com holds 245,450 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moody Bank & Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 17,315 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca owns 17,800 shares. Utd Fire Inc holds 0.05% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Heronetta LP has 4.53% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cohen And Steers reported 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Trust owns 0.48% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 57,793 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,090 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 158,469 shares to 208,803 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

