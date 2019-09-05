Salient Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding as Shares Rose; Luxor Capital Group LP Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Trimmed by $10.99 Million as Shares Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.88M shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 475,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.21M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 1.57 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares to 43,803 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

