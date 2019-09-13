Salient Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $8.63 Million; Market Value Rose; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Cut by $3.38 Million Its Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 136,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.75 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 510,193 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 599,561 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, GLPI, WBA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waterfront Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.71% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 21,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc stated it has 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 69,152 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 198,997 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Natl Bank & Company has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 3.10M shares. 262,463 are held by Strs Ohio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.01% or 569,131 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.09 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 6,079 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,732 shares. Comerica Bank holds 17,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 635,233 shares to 739,953 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 19,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,949 shares. Starr Int reported 110,000 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 9,883 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 159,610 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 8,758 shares. Ftb holds 3,591 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,851 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 3,580 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 1.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.72 million shares. 278 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated accumulated 65,617 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.28 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 119,009 shares to 5.28 million shares, valued at $207.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 50,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54M for 15.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.