Salient Capital Advisors Has Decreased By $18.16 Million Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding; Pnc Financial Services Group Upped Its Teradyne (TER) Position

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Teradyne Inc (TER) stake by 98.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 10,452 shares as Teradyne Inc (TER)’s stock rose 14.34%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 21,060 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 10,608 last quarter. Teradyne Inc now has $10.00B valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 1.99M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 39.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 412,812 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 625,907 shares with $27.97M value, down from 1.04 million last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.75B valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 1.30M shares traded or 59.89% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 337,966 shares to 574,744 valued at $99.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medpace Hldgs Inc stake by 152,403 shares and now owns 253,601 shares. Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was reduced too.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Tellurian Inc New stake by 282,506 shares to 1.04M valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Western Midstream Partners L stake by 10,149 shares and now owns 2.86M shares. Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) was raised too.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.99M for 7.60 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.