Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding; Topiary Benefit Plan Investor Fund (BPI) Sentiment Is 0.72

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 15.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 311,336 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.66M shares with $86.65 million value, down from 1.97M last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $6.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 101,329 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP)

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.92M for 10.79 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 23,302 shares to 490,468 valued at $22.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) stake by 504,064 shares and now owns 530,103 shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Limited Com accumulated 2.40M shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp stated it has 16,352 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Us Financial Bank De invested in 22,279 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company holds 0.42% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 7,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 0.46% or 321,336 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 2.27% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 32,136 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 362,357 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 22,000 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 18,050 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 11. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Monday, February 11. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $59 target. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity. Mitchell Kevin J bought 7,349 shares worth $356,409.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Zovio Inc for 684,354 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 748,113 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.5% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 43,860 shares.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses.

