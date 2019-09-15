Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Position as Market Value Declined; Amkor Technology (AMKR) Holding Has Increased by Prudential Financial Inc

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 146,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 22,179 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 79,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 73,497 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 153,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 420,290 shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 9,350 shares to 81,428 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,404 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AMKR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 91.50 million shares or 2.15% more from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,249 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 9,000 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 14,661 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 18,174 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.60M shares. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Services Automobile Association stated it has 43,707 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Strs Ohio reported 101,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 74,700 shares. 157,620 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Amkor Leads 5G mmWave Smartphone, IoT and Emerging Applications with Antenna-in-Package Technology – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Down 25.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog: Results Show LNG Story Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ocean Rate Report: LNG Heats Up, Boxes Continue Slide – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2022 At a Price of 102.5% of Par – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) By 36%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.