Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Coca (KO) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 271,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, down from 6.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 616,669 shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 10/04/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Mar Rev NT$82.1M; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NAMES BARBARA CHAPMAN AS NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $84,000 activity.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 376,699 shares to 753,526 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 9.55M shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 98,328 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 114,656 shares. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Company reported 10.67 million shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Company has 46,539 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,440 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hightower Lta owns 29,490 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 218,543 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Weiss Multi reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 0.01% or 173,700 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Delaware reported 48,078 shares.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mallinckrodt plc – MNK – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesis Energy declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mallinckrodt bails on mid-stage study of Acthar Gel in ALS – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $17.16M for 41.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 52,788 shares to 73,940 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allen Ltd Liability has 1.27% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 25.04 million shares. Security Natl Trust has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wilkins Invest Counsel invested 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parsec Financial Mgmt accumulated 65,033 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Schaller Grp Inc Inc reported 0.35% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited holds 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 122,434 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0.13% or 246,767 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 513,879 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd holds 0.04% or 110,999 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 5.18 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Churchill accumulated 188,613 shares or 0.24% of the stock.