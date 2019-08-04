Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Enbridge (ENB); As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Rose, Holder Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 73,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.97M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.68M shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.38M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.72 million, up from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 475,305 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $159.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.73M shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge delays start of Mainline open season – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Lazy Retirees: How to Earn $15000 a Year in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 17,437 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Grp invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Allied Advisory holds 18,336 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of accumulated 0.06% or 81,390 shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Old Republic reported 378,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,658 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.71% or 221,135 shares in its portfolio. 6,732 are owned by Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Nbt State Bank N A Ny owns 11,318 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,016 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 230 shares. Fruth Invest holds 19,621 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated reported 2.27% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, M&R Cap has 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).