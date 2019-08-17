Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $66.64 Million; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Increased Its Position in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by $705,456

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.23M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jnba Fincl has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Leuthold Ltd Liability holds 5,947 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability reported 0.35% stake. Salient Cap Ltd Com owns 1.27 million shares. 89,947 are held by Lc. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.63% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Davis R M has 6,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 282,703 shares. James Inv holds 172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartline Investment reported 3,440 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.52% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 39,280 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 225,744 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $214.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 80,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Wms Prns Lc reported 0.06% stake. Security Natl Tru, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 104,623 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru has 221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 5,357 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 15,549 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 94,643 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt holds 47,750 shares. 3,409 were reported by Provise Gru Ltd Company. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 320,415 shares. Daiwa Sb holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 930 shares.

