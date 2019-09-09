Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Position by $6.25 Million; Share Price Rose; Workday (WDAY) Market Valuation Declined While Bares Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 271,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 5.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, down from 6.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 284,814 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NAMES BARBARA CHAPMAN AS NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – 2018 Genesis G80 Sport Earns Five-Star Overall NHTSA Safety Rating; 07/03/2018 – OutPlay Inc: Performance Sports Gel LactiGo™ Now Available in Europe

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 90,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.23M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barometer Capital Management has 0.47% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 21,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 35.92 million shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sfe Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 4,235 shares. Hap Trading Ltd reported 15,534 shares stake. Appleton Ma owns 0.06% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,503 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 222,146 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 195,938 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 2,381 shares stake. Daiwa Group accumulated 11,430 shares. 16,417 are held by S&Co. Andra Ap invested in 18,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 504,328 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by Flynn Edward T on Monday, August 26. 5,000 shares were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O, worth $99,850 on Monday, August 12.

