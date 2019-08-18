Salient Capital Advisors Decreased By $9.93 Million Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake; John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY)’s Sentiment Is 1.63

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,083 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.69 million shares with $184.06M value, down from 2.84M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.51, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 13 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 8 decreased and sold equity positions in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.47 million shares, up from 2.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 16,539 shares traded. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $72.56 million. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund for 126,141 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 25,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 1.33 million shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.27% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,288 shares.

