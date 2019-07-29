Salient Capital Advisors Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position as Stock Value Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Boosted Holding in Wintrust Finl (WTFC)

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.06 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 1.64M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 12,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 330,489 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25M, up from 317,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 266,776 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 504,064 shares to 530,103 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.88 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Partners (London) Limited invested in 0.49% or 50,000 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 254 shares. Carroll Associate holds 3,245 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. 3,999 were reported by Bb&T Secs Limited Co. 6,940 are held by Invest. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,225 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,860 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,758 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 5,469 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 55 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 48,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 851,870 shares. 11,848 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd. Addison has 48,059 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Completes the Acquisition of Certain Assets and Assumption of Certain Liabilities of American Enterprise Bank – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & stated it has 832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 5,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 120,046 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Com stated it has 354,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 143 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.61 million shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 288,029 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Blair William Il reported 16,337 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 84,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 11,400 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 37,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 62,300 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 5,896 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 7,909 shares to 8,280 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 438,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,532 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).