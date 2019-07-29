Salient Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP); Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Position Held by Roumell Asset Management Llc

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 108.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 112,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 96,264 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 97,226 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENCY SAYS IN STATEMENT HANDED TO REPORTERS; 10/04/2018 – DoJ CA Eastern: Mexican National Sentenced for Destructive Marijuana Cultivation Operation in Sierra Mountains in Tulare County; 19/04/2018 – DeBeers rolls out app to clean up Sierra Leone diamond supply chain; 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sierra View Local Health Care District, CA at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Maada Bio elected Sierra […]; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q NET INCOME R$45.2M; 06/04/2018 – WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE – SIERRA TIMESHARE CONDUIT RECEIVABLES FUNDING Il, LLC, UNIT OF CO, RENEWED ITS SECURITIZED TIMESHARE RECEIVABLES CONDUIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 25/05/2018 – PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD PRAJ.NS – CO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF STEP SUBSIDIARY-PRAJ INDUSTRIES (SIERRA LEONE)

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.84 million shares to 25.36 million shares, valued at $389.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 964,770 shares to 403,400 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.