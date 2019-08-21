Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.37 Million; As Lubys (LUB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bandera Partners Lowered Its Position

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 25,441 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $147.62. About 1.41M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 815 were reported by Hartford Financial Mngmt. Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 39,428 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 4,871 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 360 shares. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.2% or 177,480 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 13,094 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke accumulated 26,615 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 160,380 shares. 3,921 are held by Alps Inc. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 29,248 shares. Exane Derivatives has 734 shares. Allen Ltd Liability Company holds 0.7% or 10,806 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 410.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA).

