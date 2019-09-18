Salesforce Com (Prn) (CRM) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; Mackay Shields Increases Holding in Sanfilippo John B & Son (JBSS)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) by 160.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 28,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.60% . The institutional investor held 45,650 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 99,095 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 15.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (Prn) (CRM) by 231.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 9,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 4,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 57,129 shares to 58,268 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,133 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JBSS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 7.56 million shares or 4.06% less from 7.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 5,515 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 618,985 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Landscape Capital Management owns 4,695 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 248 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 45,599 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Voya Inv Management Ltd reported 13,944 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 13,638 shares. Bogle Investment Management Ltd Partnership De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 11,338 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Advisor Group has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Compton Management Ri has 4,930 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 17,441 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank stated it has 0.87% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.82% or 229,302 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 148,935 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,825 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 0.49% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 16,194 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 4.75% or 251,104 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 185,956 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co reported 339 shares stake. First Republic Management Inc holds 0.26% or 317,440 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc invested in 158 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has invested 0.96% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 2,300 shares to 6,596 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 5,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSFT).