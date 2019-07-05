salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Both salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 154 8.62 N/A 1.49 103.86 Xunlei Limited 3 0.89 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8%

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Xunlei Limited on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xunlei Limited are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

salesforce.com inc. and Xunlei Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 28 2.93 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.89% for salesforce.com inc. with consensus target price of $181.87.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.3% of Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has 13.21% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -5.29% weaker performance.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Xunlei Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.