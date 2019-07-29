salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

As Application Software businesses, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 157 8.89 N/A 1.49 103.86 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.38 N/A 0.60 4.65

In table 1 we can see salesforce.com inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Finjan Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to salesforce.com inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. salesforce.com inc. is currently more expensive than Finjan Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has salesforce.com inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of salesforce.com inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

salesforce.com inc. has a 14.15% upside potential and an average target price of $182.61.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has stronger performance than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.