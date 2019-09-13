salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 9.18 N/A 1.53 100.91 Fastly Inc. 22 14.42 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Fastly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides salesforce.com inc. and Fastly Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Fastly Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fastly Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for salesforce.com inc. and Fastly Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 14 3.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 21.46% for salesforce.com inc. with consensus price target of $187.36. Competitively the consensus price target of Fastly Inc. is $21, which is potential -25.05% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Fastly Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares and 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Fastly Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.