salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

As Application Software companies, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 9.10 N/A 1.53 100.91 Eventbrite Inc. 19 4.91 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and Eventbrite Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Eventbrite Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered salesforce.com inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of salesforce.com inc. is $187.54, with potential upside of 22.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares and 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Eventbrite Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.