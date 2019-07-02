salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Since salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 154 8.54 N/A 1.49 103.86 Benefitfocus Inc. 43 3.15 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us salesforce.com inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk & Volatility

salesforce.com inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Benefitfocus Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Benefitfocus Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 28 2.93 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential is 18.01% at a $181.87 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.83, while its potential upside is 125.63%. Based on the results shown earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than salesforce.com inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

salesforce.com inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 83.8%. salesforce.com inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has 13.21% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -31.26% weaker performance.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Benefitfocus Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.