salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Reaches $152.53 After 4.00% Up Move; GEOX SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (GXSBF) SI Decreased By 0.31%

The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $152.53. About 2.49M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 423.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,194 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rampart Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,091 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 33,986 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York invested in 0.27% or 123,793 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability reported 5,903 shares. Swarthmore reported 5,300 shares stake. Rothschild Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.93% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,877 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.39% or 11,390 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has ‘Good Revenue Synergy’ – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Remains a Strong Pick for an Investor’s Cloud Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $133.52 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 126.69 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.59’s average target is 21.02% above currents $152.53 stock price. Salesforce.com had 49 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $19100 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.