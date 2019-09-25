salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Reaches $150.10 After 3.00% Down Move; CSG Systems International (CSGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 87 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 86 reduced and sold holdings in CSG Systems International Inc. The funds in our database now own: 31.76 million shares, down from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding CSG Systems International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 68 Increased: 62 New Position: 25.

The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 1.02M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs ShowThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $131.64B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $145.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CRM worth $3.95 billion less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra accumulated 109,884 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 1,315 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Asset holds 18,592 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank Co accumulated 57,750 shares. Numerixs stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 473 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,000 shares. Security Natl owns 0.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,365 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 4.25M shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Co invested 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.82% or 229,302 shares. Granite owns 115,324 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.5% or 2,500 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0.52% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,402 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated accumulated 10,178 shares.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $131.64 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 124.67 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 187.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Salesforce and Facebook – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 24.94% above currents $150.1 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Friday, August 23 report. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 23. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 30,063 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CSG to Present at the Sidoti & Co. Fall 2019 Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. for 193,501 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 802,816 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.67% invested in the company for 350,394 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 0.66% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,565 shares.