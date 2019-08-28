salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Safeguard Scientifics New (SFE) Shorts Up By 12.04%

Safeguard Scientifics Inc New (NYSE:SFE) had an increase of 12.04% in short interest. SFE’s SI was 785,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.04% from 700,800 shares previously. With 69,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Safeguard Scientifics Inc New (NYSE:SFE)’s short sellers to cover SFE’s short positions. The SI to Safeguard Scientifics Inc New’s float is 3.89%. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 64,414 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 23/03/2018 – TSIPRAS SAYS GREECE WILL SAFEGUARD ITS SOVEREIGNITY, BORDERS; 12/04/2018 – XI URGES CHINA’S NAVY TO SAFEGUARD NATIONAL INTERESTS: RADIO; 09/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL CONTINUE TO SAFEGUARD THE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Issues Statement on Revised Set of Remedies to Safeguard Independence of Sky News; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Lee Zeldin: Rep. Zeldin’s Bipartisan Stress Test Improvement Act, to Safeguard Capital and Protect Consumers, Passes; 13/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: G20 Financial Heads to Urge Crypto-Asset Monitoring to Safeguard Financial Stability; 18/05/2018 – CGG: APPEALS COURT OF PARIS UPHOLDS CGG SAFEGUARD PLAN APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Pres, CEO Stephen Zarrilli to Retire; 16/04/2018 – CHINA STATE COUNCILLOR WANG Yl SAYS CHINA AND JAPAN SHOULD JOINTLY OPPOSE TRADE PROTECTIONISM, SAFEGUARD MULTILATERAL TRADE SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – Yakira Capital Management Sends Letter to Board of Safeguard Scientifics

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $0.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 74.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CRM’s profit would be $78.93 million giving it 426.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, salesforce.com, inc.’s analysts see -84.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $153.57. About 6.40M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $245.27 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 20.17 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

More notable recent Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Safeguard Scientifics To Release Second Quarter Financial Results On Thursday, August 8th – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NovaSom seeks sale after filing for bankruptcy – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Safeguard Scientifics Announces Second quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orasure Technologies Appoints James a. Datin to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Safeguard Scientifics’ Partner Company Transactis Acquired by Mastercard – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 13.59 million shares or 2.75% less from 13.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp reported 83 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. 785,469 are held by Zuckerman Group Limited Company. Teton holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 20,920 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 24,381 shares. D E Shaw & reported 42,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 17,349 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 514,945 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co invested in 203,900 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 23,699 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 99,391 shares. Perritt Cap Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 108,050 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd has 82,975 shares. 21,833 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Salesforce.com Management Talks Revenue Targets, Customer 360, and More – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce’s Acquisition Appetite Is Insatiable – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Lc holds 0.12% or 26,354 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.04 million shares stake. Main Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,506 shares or 0.13% of the stock. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 70,069 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 734 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co invested in 0.09% or 4,400 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 3,898 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 1,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd invested in 374 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc reported 87,425 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 4.97 million shares. Citigroup Inc has 669,203 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 145,196 shares. 14,274 are owned by Strategic Wealth Gp Lc.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 19.84% above currents $153.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $19100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by JMP Securities. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. Citigroup maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Monday, March 4. Societe Generale maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $186 target.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $134.68 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 127.55 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.