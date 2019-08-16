salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Philadelphia Trust Company Upped Ppl (PPL) Position

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $0.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 74.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CRM’s profit would be $78.78M giving it 394.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, salesforce.com, inc.’s analysts see -84.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 6.54M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Ppl Corporation (PPL) stake by 97.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 57,666 shares as Ppl Corporation (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 117,111 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 59,445 last quarter. Ppl Corporation now has $21.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 3.32M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 28.66% above currents $142.13 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $124.41 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 97.02 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL Corp has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32’s average target is 9.51% above currents $29.22 stock price. PPL Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.