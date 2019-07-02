salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 154 8.54 N/A 1.49 103.86 Zendesk Inc. 78 15.26 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Zendesk Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Zendesk Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for salesforce.com inc. and Zendesk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 28 2.93 Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of salesforce.com inc. is $181.87, with potential upside of 18.05%. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential downside is -6.57% and its average price target is $84.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.08% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. salesforce.com inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has weaker performance than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zendesk Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.