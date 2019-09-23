salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Comparing side by side

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 9.24 N/A 1.53 100.91 Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.95 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights salesforce.com inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of salesforce.com inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Rapid7 Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered salesforce.com inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.84% and an $187.54 average price target. Meanwhile, Rapid7 Inc.’s average price target is $61.29, while its potential upside is 18.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that salesforce.com inc. looks more robust than Rapid7 Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares. Comparatively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Rapid7 Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.