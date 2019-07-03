salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 154 8.54 N/A 1.49 103.86 QAD Inc. 43 2.43 N/A 0.44 107.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and QAD Inc. QAD Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than salesforce.com inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. salesforce.com inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of salesforce.com inc. and QAD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, QAD Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. Its rival QAD Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. QAD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for salesforce.com inc. and QAD Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 28 2.93 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

salesforce.com inc. has an average target price of $181.87, and a 18.01% upside potential. Competitively QAD Inc. has an average target price of $52, with potential upside of 23.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that QAD Inc. looks more robust than salesforce.com inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of salesforce.com inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. was less bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors QAD Inc. beats salesforce.com inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.